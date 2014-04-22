Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.75 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.71 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.71 08.76 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.49 08.76 pct 1 MONTH 08.71 08.96 pct 3 MONTH 08.97 09.21 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.842 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.854 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Apr 9.3875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7734 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8757 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8853 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.25/08.35 2 Month - 08.24/08.34 3 Month - 08.33/08.42 6 Month - 08.42/08.49 9 Month - 08.48/08.55 1 Year - 08.59/08.63 2 Year - 08.35/08.39 3 Year - 08.36/08.40 4 Year - 08.40/08.44 5 Year - 08.43/08.47 7 Year - 08.43/08.51 10 Year - 08.43/08.51 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.