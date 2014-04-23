Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.80 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.82 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.79 08.84 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.52 08.81 pct
1 MONTH 08.82 09.07 pct
3 MONTH 09.05 09.28 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.859 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.851 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Apr 9.3625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8216 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8752 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8888 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.26/08.36
2 Month - 08.25/08.35
3 Month - 08.34/08.41
6 Month - 08.43/08.49
9 Month - 08.50/08.56
1 Year - 08.60/08.63
2 Year - 08.35/08.38
3 Year - 08.35/08.38
4 Year - 08.38/08.42
5 Year - 08.40/08.44
7 Year - 08.38/08.48
10 Year - 08.38/08.48
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.