Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.80 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.82 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.79 08.84 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.52 08.81 pct 1 MONTH 08.82 09.07 pct 3 MONTH 09.05 09.28 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.859 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.851 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Apr 9.3625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8216 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8752 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8888 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.26/08.36 2 Month - 08.25/08.35 3 Month - 08.34/08.41 6 Month - 08.43/08.49 9 Month - 08.50/08.56 1 Year - 08.60/08.63 2 Year - 08.35/08.38 3 Year - 08.35/08.38 4 Year - 08.38/08.42 5 Year - 08.40/08.44 7 Year - 08.38/08.48 10 Year - 08.38/08.48 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.