Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.65-08.70
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.77 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.81 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.75 08.80 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.70 08.81 pct
1 MONTH 08.85 08.99 pct
3 MONTH 09.11 09.26 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.889 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.855 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Apr 9.4000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8357 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8581 pct
364 days t-bill 8.9076 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.29/08.39
2 Month - 08.31/08.40
3 Month - 08.38/08.46
6 Month - 08.44/08.51
9 Month - 08.50/08.57
1 Year - 08.61/08.64
2 Year - 08.36/08.39
3 Year - 08.36/08.40
4 Year - 08.40/08.44
5 Year - 08.43/08.46
7 Year - 08.43/08.51
10 Year - 08.43/08.51
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.