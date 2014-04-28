Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.65-08.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.77 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.81 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.75 08.80 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.70 08.81 pct 1 MONTH 08.85 08.99 pct 3 MONTH 09.11 09.26 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.889 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.855 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Apr 9.4000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8357 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8581 pct 364 days t-bill 8.9076 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.29/08.39 2 Month - 08.31/08.40 3 Month - 08.38/08.46 6 Month - 08.44/08.51 9 Month - 08.50/08.57 1 Year - 08.61/08.64 2 Year - 08.36/08.39 3 Year - 08.36/08.40 4 Year - 08.40/08.44 5 Year - 08.43/08.46 7 Year - 08.43/08.51 10 Year - 08.43/08.51 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.