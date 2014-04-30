India's NSE index ends above 9,300 for first time
April 25 India's NSE index ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.69 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.73 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.65 08.70 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.61 08.77 pct 1 MONTH 08.76 08.98 pct 3 MONTH 09.03 09.23 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.833 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.830 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Apr 9.4625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8281 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8743 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8943 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.28/08.36 2 Month - 08.30/08.38 3 Month - 08.34/08.40 6 Month - 08.41/08.46 9 Month - 08.49/08.55 1 Year - 08.58/08.61 2 Year - 08.32/08.35 3 Year - 08.31/08.34 4 Year - 08.34/08.36 5 Year - 08.36/08.38 7 Year - 08.34/08.43 10 Year - 08.34/08.43 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
April 25 India's NSE index ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asm Technologies Ltd