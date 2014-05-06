Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.06 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.55 08.66 pct 1 MONTH 08.62 08.88 pct 3 MONTH 09.03 09.22 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.761 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.778 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 May 9.4000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7858 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8328 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8711 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.24/08.32 2 Month - 08.29/08.39 3 Month - 08.31/08.40 6 Month - 08.39/08.45 9 Month - 08.46/08.54 1 Year - 08.56/08.60 2 Year - 08.29/08.33 3 Year - 08.28/08.31 4 Year - 08.30/08.34 5 Year - 08.32/08.36 7 Year - 08.29/08.39 10 Year - 08.29/08.39 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.