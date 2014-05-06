Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.35
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.06 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.55 08.66 pct
1 MONTH 08.62 08.88 pct
3 MONTH 09.03 09.22 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.761 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.778 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 May 9.4000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7858 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8328 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8711 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.24/08.32
2 Month - 08.29/08.39
3 Month - 08.31/08.40
6 Month - 08.39/08.45
9 Month - 08.46/08.54
1 Year - 08.56/08.60
2 Year - 08.29/08.33
3 Year - 08.28/08.31
4 Year - 08.30/08.34
5 Year - 08.32/08.36
7 Year - 08.29/08.39
10 Year - 08.29/08.39
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.