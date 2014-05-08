Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.15 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.17 08.24 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.47 08.59 pct
1 MONTH 08.64 08.77 pct
3 MONTH 09.04 09.19 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.757 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.761 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 May 9.4125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7906 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8454 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8814 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.22/08.32
2 Month - 08.29/08.38
3 Month - 08.32/08.41
6 Month - 08.37/08.44
9 Month - 08.43/08.50
1 Year - 08.53/08.55
2 Year - 08.24/08.27
3 Year - 08.24/08.27
4 Year - 08.26/08.29
5 Year - 08.27/08.30
7 Year - 08.28/08.36
10 Year - 08.27/08.35
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.