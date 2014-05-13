Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.92 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.96 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.92 08.97 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.48 08.66 pct 1 MONTH 08.68 08.84 pct 3 MONTH 08.97 09.16 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.774 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.785 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 May 9.3750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.8071 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8387 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8695 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.23/08.32 2 Month - 08.29/08.38 3 Month - 08.33/08.41 6 Month - 08.38/08.45 9 Month - 08.45/08.52 1 Year - 08.54/08.57 2 Year - 08.25/08.29 3 Year - 08.25/08.28 4 Year - 08.26/08.29 5 Year - 08.27/08.31 7 Year - 08.26/08.35 10 Year - 08.26/08.35 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.