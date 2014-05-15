Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.48 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.42 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.44 08.48 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.52 08.60 pct
1 MONTH 08.69 08.80 pct
3 MONTH 09.00 09.13 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.773 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.784 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 May 9.3125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.8075 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8274 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8501 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.19/08.30
2 Month - 08.25/08.36
3 Month - 08.29/08.37
6 Month - 08.37/08.44
9 Month - 08.44/08.51
1 Year - 08.51/08.55
2 Year - 08.22/08.26
3 Year - 08.20/08.24
4 Year - 08.22/08.26
5 Year - 08.24/08.28
7 Year - 08.24/08.33
10 Year - 08.24/08.33
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.