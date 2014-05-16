Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.55
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.02 08.11 pct
3 DAY 08.15 08.21 pct
14 DAY 08.48 08.65 pct
1 MONTH 08.68 08.82 pct
3 MONTH 08.96 09.11 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.721 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.836 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 May 9.2375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.7524 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8050 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8509 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.17/08.27
2 Month - 08.21/08.31
3 Month - 08.28/08.35
6 Month - 08.37/08.43
9 Month - 08.44/08.49
1 Year - 08.51/08.54
2 Year - 08.24/08.27
3 Year - 08.24/08.27
4 Year - 08.25/08.28
5 Year - 08.27/08.30
7 Year - 08.25/08.35
10 Year - 08.25/08.35
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.