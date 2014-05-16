Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.02 08.11 pct 3 DAY 08.15 08.21 pct 14 DAY 08.48 08.65 pct 1 MONTH 08.68 08.82 pct 3 MONTH 08.96 09.11 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.721 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.836 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 May 9.2375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.7524 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8050 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8509 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.17/08.27 2 Month - 08.21/08.31 3 Month - 08.28/08.35 6 Month - 08.37/08.43 9 Month - 08.44/08.49 1 Year - 08.51/08.54 2 Year - 08.24/08.27 3 Year - 08.24/08.27 4 Year - 08.25/08.28 5 Year - 08.27/08.30 7 Year - 08.25/08.35 10 Year - 08.25/08.35 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.