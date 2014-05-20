Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.45-07.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.02 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.08 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.51 08.65 pct 1 MONTH 08.66 08.80 pct 3 MONTH 08.88 09.02 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.856 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.856 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 May 9.2000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6749 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7302 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7972 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.16/08.26 2 Month - 08.20/08.30 3 Month - 08.24/08.32 6 Month - 08.34/08.41 9 Month - 08.39/08.45 1 Year - 08.47/08.51 2 Year - 08.22/08.25 3 Year - 08.22/08.25 4 Year - 08.24/08.27 5 Year - 08.26/08.29 7 Year - 08.25/08.34 10 Year - 08.25/08.34 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.