Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.95 08.01 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.43 08.55 pct 1 MONTH 08.62 08.74 pct 3 MONTH 08.84 08.99 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.794 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.772 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 May 9.1250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.6546 pct 182 days t-bill 8.7124 pct 364 days t-bill 8.7500 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.14/08.22 2 Month - 08.19/08.27 3 Month - 08.23/08.30 6 Month - 08.31/08.37 9 Month - 08.36/08.41 1 Year - 08.44/08.47 2 Year - 08.17/08.21 3 Year - 08.17/08.20 4 Year - 08.20/08.24 5 Year - 08.23/08.26 7 Year - 08.24/08.31 10 Year - 08.23/08.31 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.