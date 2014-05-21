Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.95 08.01 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.43 08.55 pct
1 MONTH 08.62 08.74 pct
3 MONTH 08.84 08.99 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.794 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.772 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 May 9.1250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.6546 pct
182 days t-bill 8.7124 pct
364 days t-bill 8.7500 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.14/08.22
2 Month - 08.19/08.27
3 Month - 08.23/08.30
6 Month - 08.31/08.37
9 Month - 08.36/08.41
1 Year - 08.44/08.47
2 Year - 08.17/08.21
3 Year - 08.17/08.20
4 Year - 08.20/08.24
5 Year - 08.23/08.26
7 Year - 08.24/08.31
10 Year - 08.23/08.31
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.