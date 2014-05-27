Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.70-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.02 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.30 08.44 pct 1 MONTH 08.49 08.63 pct 3 MONTH 08.79 08.93 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.651 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.675 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 May 9.0250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5679 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6270 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6787 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.11/08.21 2 Month - 08.15/08.25 3 Month - 08.20/08.27 6 Month - 08.28/08.34 9 Month - 08.30/08.36 1 Year - 08.38/08.42 2 Year - 08.12/08.16 3 Year - 08.11/08.14 4 Year - 08.12/08.16 5 Year - 08.14/08.18 7 Year - 08.14/08.23 10 Year - 08.14/08.23 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.