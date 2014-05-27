Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.70-07.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.02 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.05 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.30 08.44 pct
1 MONTH 08.49 08.63 pct
3 MONTH 08.79 08.93 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.651 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.675 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 May 9.0250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5679 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6270 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6787 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.11/08.21
2 Month - 08.15/08.25
3 Month - 08.20/08.27
6 Month - 08.28/08.34
9 Month - 08.30/08.36
1 Year - 08.38/08.42
2 Year - 08.12/08.16
3 Year - 08.11/08.14
4 Year - 08.12/08.16
5 Year - 08.14/08.18
7 Year - 08.14/08.23
10 Year - 08.14/08.23
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.