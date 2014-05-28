Indicative market rates
Call Money 08.00-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.02 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR xx.xx pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.33 08.45 pct
1 MONTH 08.53 08.66 pct
3 MONTH 08.82 08.96 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.681 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark x.xxx pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 May 9.0125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5696 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6398 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6915 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - xx.xx/xx.xx
2 Month - xx.xx/xx.xx
3 Month - xx.xx/xx.xx
6 Month - xx.xx/xx.xx
9 Month - xx.xx/xx.xx
1 Year - xx.xx/xx.xx
2 Year - xx.xx/xx.xx
3 Year - xx.xx/xx.xx
4 Year - xx.xx/xx.xx
5 Year - xx.xx/xx.xx
7 Year - xx.xx/xx.xx
10 Year - xx.xx/xx.xx
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.