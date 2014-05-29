Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.01 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.01 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.36 08.47 pct 1 MONTH 08.57 08.68 pct 3 MONTH 08.87 08.98 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.684 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.671 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 May 9.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5726 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6381 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6501 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.12/08.21 2 Month - 08.16/08.25 3 Month - 08.21/08.29 6 Month - 08.30/08.37 9 Month - 08.32/08.38 1 Year - 08.39/08.42 2 Year - 08.11/08.14 3 Year - 08.10/08.13 4 Year - 08.11/08.14 5 Year - 08.13/08.16 7 Year - 08.13/08.22 10 Year - 08.13/08.22 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.