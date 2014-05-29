Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.01 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.01 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.36 08.47 pct
1 MONTH 08.57 08.68 pct
3 MONTH 08.87 08.98 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.684 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.671 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 May 9.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5726 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6381 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6501 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.12/08.21
2 Month - 08.16/08.25
3 Month - 08.21/08.29
6 Month - 08.30/08.37
9 Month - 08.32/08.38
1 Year - 08.39/08.42
2 Year - 08.11/08.14
3 Year - 08.10/08.13
4 Year - 08.11/08.14
5 Year - 08.13/08.16
7 Year - 08.13/08.22
10 Year - 08.13/08.22
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.