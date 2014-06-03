Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.20-08.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.02 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.04 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.22 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.63 08.76 pct 3 MONTH 08.89 09.00 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.630 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.599 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jun 8.9875 pct (1237 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1234 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5536 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6017 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6258 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.11/08.20 2 Month - 08.11/08.21 3 Month - 08.13/08.20 6 Month - 08.19/08.25 9 Month - 08.20/08.25 1 Year - 08.25/08.28 2 Year - 07.93/07.96 3 Year - 07.91/07.95 4 Year - 07.93/07.96 5 Year - 07.94/07.97 7 Year - 07.94/08.03 10 Year - 07.94/08.03 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.