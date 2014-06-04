Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.30-08.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.97 08.01 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.23 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.63 08.76 pct 3 MONTH 08.85 08.98 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.605 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.590 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Jun 8.8750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5038 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5503 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5606 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.13/08.21 2 Month - 08.15/08.22 3 Month - 08.15/08.21 6 Month - 08.20/08.26 9 Month - 08.19/08.25 1 Year - 08.21/08.24 2 Year - 07.87/07.90 3 Year - 07.85/07.88 4 Year - 07.85/07.88 5 Year - 07.86/07.88 7 Year - 07.86/07.94 10 Year - 07.85/07.94 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.