Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.60-07.65
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.99 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.02 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.18 08.31 pct
1 MONTH 08.59 08.68 pct
3 MONTH 08.90 08.94 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.553 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.528 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Jun 8.8000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.4903 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5302 pct
364 days t-bill 8.5461 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.13/08.21
2 Month - 08.13/08.21
3 Month - 08.14/08.21
6 Month - 08.16/08.22
9 Month - 08.15/08.21
1 Year - 08.16/08.19
2 Year - 07.78/07.82
3 Year - 07.75/07.78
4 Year - 07.75/07.78
5 Year - 07.75/07.79
7 Year - 07.76/07.84
10 Year - 07.76/07.84
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.