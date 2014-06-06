Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.45-08.50
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.01 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.85 07.92 pct
3 DAY 07.94 08.00 pct
14 DAY 08.18 08.32 pct
1 MONTH 08.48 08.62 pct
3 MONTH 08.76 08.89 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.559 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.514 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Jun 8.8250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.4755 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5003 pct
364 days t-bill 8.5559 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.19/08.22
2 Month - 08.18/08.22
3 Month - 08.14/08.19
6 Month - 08.17/08.22
9 Month - 08.16/08.20
1 Year - 08.14/08.18
2 Year - 07.77/07.80
3 Year - 07.72/07.76
4 Year - 07.72/07.76
5 Year - 07.73/07.76
7 Year - 07.73/07.81
10 Year - 07.73/07.81
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.