Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.45-08.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.01 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.85 07.92 pct 3 DAY 07.94 08.00 pct 14 DAY 08.18 08.32 pct 1 MONTH 08.48 08.62 pct 3 MONTH 08.76 08.89 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.559 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.514 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Jun 8.8250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4755 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5003 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5559 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.19/08.22 2 Month - 08.18/08.22 3 Month - 08.14/08.19 6 Month - 08.17/08.22 9 Month - 08.16/08.20 1 Year - 08.14/08.18 2 Year - 07.77/07.80 3 Year - 07.72/07.76 4 Year - 07.72/07.76 5 Year - 07.73/07.76 7 Year - 07.73/07.81 10 Year - 07.73/07.81 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.