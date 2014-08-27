Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.96 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.02 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.02 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.44 08.56 pct
1 MONTH 08.58 08.74 pct
3 MONTH 08.80 08.94 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.544 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.554 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Aug 9.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5813 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6512 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6656 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.19/08.24
2 Month - 08.24/08.28
3 Month - 08.27/08.31
6 Month - 08.36/08.40
9 Month - 08.44/08.49
1 Year - 08.45/08.48
2 Year - 08.12/08.15
3 Year - 08.02/08.06
4 Year - 08.02/08.05
5 Year - 08.04/08.06
7 Year - 08.03/08.11
10 Year - 08.03/08.11
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.