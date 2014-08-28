Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.04 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.97 08.02 pct 3 DAY 08.02 08.07 pct 14 DAY 08.22 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.53 08.67 pct 3 MONTH 08.77 08.91 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.574 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.565 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Aug 9.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5907 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6503 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6814 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.23 2 Month - 08.25/08.27 3 Month - 08.28/08.30 6 Month - 08.38/08.40 9 Month - 08.45/08.48 1 Year - 08.45/08.47 2 Year - 08.12/08.14 3 Year - 08.03/08.06 4 Year - 08.02/08.06 5 Year - 08.04/08.06 7 Year - 08.04/08.11 10 Year - 08.04/08.11 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.