Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.04 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.97 08.02 pct
3 DAY 08.02 08.07 pct
14 DAY 08.22 08.36 pct
1 MONTH 08.53 08.67 pct
3 MONTH 08.77 08.91 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.574 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.565 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Aug 9.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5907 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6503 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6814 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.20/08.23
2 Month - 08.25/08.27
3 Month - 08.28/08.30
6 Month - 08.38/08.40
9 Month - 08.45/08.48
1 Year - 08.45/08.47
2 Year - 08.12/08.14
3 Year - 08.03/08.06
4 Year - 08.02/08.06
5 Year - 08.04/08.06
7 Year - 08.04/08.11
10 Year - 08.04/08.11
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.