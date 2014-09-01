Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.93 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.88 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.92 07.97 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.15 08.29 pct 1 MONTH 08.52 08.64 pct 3 MONTH 08.79 08.90 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.557 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.550 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Sep 9.0250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5875 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6430 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6719 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.19/08.25 2 Month - 08.23/08.29 3 Month - 08.26/08.32 6 Month - 08.36/08.41 9 Month - 08.44/08.49 1 Year - 08.45/08.48 2 Year - 08.11/08.14 3 Year - 08.00/08.04 4 Year - 08.01/08.04 5 Year - 08.02/08.04 7 Year - 08.02/08.10 10 Year - 08.02/08.10 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.