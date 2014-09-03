Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.30 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.32 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.26 07.31 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.24 08.37 pct
1 MONTH 08.51 08.69 pct
3 MONTH 08.73 08.91 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.507 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.521 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Sep 9.0475 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5898 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6456 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6693 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.14/08.20
2 Month - 08.19/08.25
3 Month - 08.23/08.30
6 Month - 08.37/08.39
9 Month - 08.45/08.48
1 Year - 08.45/08.47
2 Year - 08.10/08.13
3 Year - 08.00/08.03
4 Year - 08.01/08.03
5 Year - 08.00/08.03
7 Year - 08.01/08.09
10 Year - 08.01/08.09
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.