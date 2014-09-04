Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.50 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.47 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.45 07.50 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.23 08.37 pct
1 MONTH 08.51 08.68 pct
3 MONTH 08.74 08.89 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.533 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.524 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Sep 9.0250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5800 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6266 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6753 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.15/08.22
2 Month - 08.20/08.26
3 Month - 08.25/08.29
6 Month - 08.38/08.40
9 Month - 08.46/08.48
1 Year - 08.45/08.48
2 Year - 08.11/08.13
3 Year - 08.02/08.04
4 Year - 08.02/08.04
5 Year - 08.02/08.04
7 Year - 08.01/08.09
10 Year - 08.01/08.09
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.