Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.50 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.47 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.45 07.50 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.23 08.37 pct 1 MONTH 08.51 08.68 pct 3 MONTH 08.74 08.89 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.533 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.524 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Sep 9.0250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5800 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6266 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6753 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.15/08.22 2 Month - 08.20/08.26 3 Month - 08.25/08.29 6 Month - 08.38/08.40 9 Month - 08.46/08.48 1 Year - 08.45/08.48 2 Year - 08.11/08.13 3 Year - 08.02/08.04 4 Year - 08.02/08.04 5 Year - 08.02/08.04 7 Year - 08.01/08.09 10 Year - 08.01/08.09 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.