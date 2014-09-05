Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.95 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.96 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.65 07.71 pct 3 DAY 07.91 07.96 pct 14 DAY 08.23 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.50 08.67 pct 3 MONTH 08.73 08.89 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.521 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.524 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Sep 9.0150 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5843 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6455 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6729 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.22/08.27 2 Month - 08.23/08.29 3 Month - 08.25/08.32 6 Month - 08.37/08.42 9 Month - 08.44/08.49 1 Year - 08.46/08.48 2 Year - 08.11/08.14 3 Year - 08.02/08.04 4 Year - 08.01/08.04 5 Year - 08.02/08.04 7 Year - 08.02/08.10 10 Year - 08.02/08.10 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.