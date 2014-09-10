Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.03 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.99 08.04 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.18 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.54 08.72 pct 3 MONTH 08.75 08.91 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.527 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.543 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Sep 9.0400 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5832 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6417 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6685 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.22/08.29 2 Month - 08.25/08.31 3 Month - 08.28/08.33 6 Month - 08.39/08.44 9 Month - 08.45/08.50 1 Year - 08.46/08.49 2 Year - 08.13/08.16 3 Year - 08.03/08.06 4 Year - 08.02/08.05 5 Year - 08.02/08.05 7 Year - 08.03/08.11 10 Year - 08.03/08.11 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.