Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.70-07.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.98 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.96 08.02 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.24 08.45 pct 1 MONTH 08.56 08.74 pct 3 MONTH 08.75 08.92 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.524 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.508 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Sep 9.0500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5975 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6445 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6607 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.21/08.29 2 Month - 08.24/08.30 3 Month - 08.27/08.34 6 Month - 08.39/08.43 9 Month - 08.45/08.49 1 Year - 08.46/08.48 2 Year - 08.12/08.14 3 Year - 08.01/08.04 4 Year - 08.00/08.03 5 Year - 08.01/08.03 7 Year - 08.00/08.08 10 Year - 08.00/08.08 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.