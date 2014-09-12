Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.82 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.50 07.56 pct
3 DAY 07.80 07.86 pct
14 DAY 08.25 08.46 pct
1 MONTH 08.61 08.79 pct
3 MONTH 08.77 08.94 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.508 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.505 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Sep 9.0125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5883 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6575 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6654 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.22/08.27
2 Month - 08.25/08.30
3 Month - 08.28/08.34
6 Month - 08.39/08.43
9 Month - 08.44/08.48
1 Year - 08.45/08.48
2 Year - 08.11/08.14
3 Year - 08.01/08.03
4 Year - 08.00/08.03
5 Year - 08.00/08.03
7 Year - 08.00/08.08
10 Year - 08.00/08.08
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.