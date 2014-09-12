Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.82 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.50 07.56 pct 3 DAY 07.80 07.86 pct 14 DAY 08.25 08.46 pct 1 MONTH 08.61 08.79 pct 3 MONTH 08.77 08.94 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.508 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.505 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Sep 9.0125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5883 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6575 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6654 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.22/08.27 2 Month - 08.25/08.30 3 Month - 08.28/08.34 6 Month - 08.39/08.43 9 Month - 08.44/08.48 1 Year - 08.45/08.48 2 Year - 08.11/08.14 3 Year - 08.01/08.03 4 Year - 08.00/08.03 5 Year - 08.00/08.03 7 Year - 08.00/08.08 10 Year - 08.00/08.08 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.