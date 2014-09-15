Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.19 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.18 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.17 08.22 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.24 08.47 pct 1 MONTH 08.63 08.81 pct 3 MONTH 08.75 08.94 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.482 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.502 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Sep 9.0125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5781 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6450 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6477 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.21/08.28 2 Month - 08.24/08.30 3 Month - 08.28/08.34 6 Month - 08.37/08.41 9 Month - 08.43/08.48 1 Year - 08.44/08.47 2 Year - 08.08/08.11 3 Year - 07.97/08.01 4 Year - 07.97/08.00 5 Year - 07.97/08.00 7 Year - 07.97/08.05 10 Year - 07.97/08.05 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.