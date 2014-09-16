Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.47 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.39 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.40 08.47 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.26 08.42 pct
1 MONTH 08.61 08.77 pct
3 MONTH 08.76 08.91 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.511 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.499 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Sep 9.0125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5998 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6402 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6507 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.20/08.28
2 Month - 08.23/08.29
3 Month - 08.26/08.34
6 Month - 08.36/08.40
9 Month - 08.43/08.47
1 Year - 08.44/08.46
2 Year - 08.08/08.10
3 Year - 07.96/07.98
4 Year - 07.95/07.97
5 Year - 07.95/07.98
7 Year - 07.95/08.03
10 Year - 07.95/08.03
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.