Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.47 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.39 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.40 08.47 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.26 08.42 pct 1 MONTH 08.61 08.77 pct 3 MONTH 08.76 08.91 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.511 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.499 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Sep 9.0125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5998 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6402 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6507 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.20/08.28 2 Month - 08.23/08.29 3 Month - 08.26/08.34 6 Month - 08.36/08.40 9 Month - 08.43/08.47 1 Year - 08.44/08.46 2 Year - 08.08/08.10 3 Year - 07.96/07.98 4 Year - 07.95/07.97 5 Year - 07.95/07.98 7 Year - 07.95/08.03 10 Year - 07.95/08.03 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.