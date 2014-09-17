Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.13 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.17 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.13 08.18 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.28 08.44 pct
1 MONTH 08.66 08.78 pct
3 MONTH 08.84 08.98 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.499 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.498 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Sep 8.9875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5796 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6453 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6558 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.19/08.26
2 Month - 08.19/08.26
3 Month - 08.24/08.30
6 Month - 08.36/08.40
9 Month - 08.42/08.46
1 Year - 08.43/08.46
2 Year - 08.06/08.08
3 Year - 07.94/07.97
4 Year - 07.92/07.96
5 Year - 07.94/07.96
7 Year - 07.92/08.00
10 Year - 07.92/08.00
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.