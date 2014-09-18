Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.09 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.27 08.42 pct
1 MONTH 08.61 08.75 pct
3 MONTH 08.74 08.91 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.465 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.453 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Sep 8.9875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5600 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6379 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6501 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.18/08.26
2 Month - 08.19/08.26
3 Month - 08.22/08.29
6 Month - 08.34/08.39
9 Month - 08.40/08.45
1 Year - 08.41/08.43
2 Year - 08.00/08.03
3 Year - 07.87/07.90
4 Year - 07.86/07.89
5 Year - 07.86/07.89
7 Year - 07.86/07.94
10 Year - 07.86/07.94
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.