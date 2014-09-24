Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.00 08.05 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.26 08.42 pct 1 MONTH 08.55 08.72 pct 3 MONTH 08.71 08.88 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.478 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.482 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Sep 8.9425 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5550 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6219 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6511 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.18/08.26 2 Month - 08.20/08.28 3 Month - 08.22/08.29 6 Month - 08.36/08.41 9 Month - 08.40/08.45 1 Year - 08.40/08.43 2 Year - 08.00/08.03 3 Year - 07.87/07.91 4 Year - 07.85/07.88 5 Year - 07.84/07.87 7 Year - 07.83/07.90 10 Year - 07.83/07.90 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.