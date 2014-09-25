Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.05 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.32 08.45 pct 1 MONTH 08.62 08.82 pct 3 MONTH 08.74 08.94 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.479 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.485 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Sep 8.9325 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5100 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6237 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6355 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.18/08.26 2 Month - 08.20/08.27 3 Month - 08.22/08.29 6 Month - 08.35/08.39 9 Month - 08.40/08.44 1 Year - 08.40/08.43 2 Year - 07.99/08.02 3 Year - 07.87/07.90 4 Year - 07.85/07.88 5 Year - 07.85/07.88 7 Year - 07.84/07.91 10 Year - 07.84/07.91 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.