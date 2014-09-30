Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.19 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.17 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.15 08.19 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.32 08.50 pct 1 MONTH 08.57 08.77 pct 3 MONTH 08.73 08.90 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.473 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.516 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Sep 8.9125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5533 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6105 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6315 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.18/08.25 2 Month - 08.18/08.25 3 Month - 08.22/08.27 6 Month - 08.47/08.52 9 Month - 08.43/08.48 1 Year - 08.45/08.47 2 Year - 08.04/08.07 3 Year - 07.91/07.94 4 Year - 07.87/07.90 5 Year - 07.87/07.90 7 Year - 07.87/07.95 10 Year - 07.87/07.95 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.