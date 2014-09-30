Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.15
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.19 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.17 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.15 08.19 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.32 08.50 pct
1 MONTH 08.57 08.77 pct
3 MONTH 08.73 08.90 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.473 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.516 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Sep 8.9125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5533 pct
182 days t-bill 8.6105 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6315 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.18/08.25
2 Month - 08.18/08.25
3 Month - 08.22/08.27
6 Month - 08.47/08.52
9 Month - 08.43/08.48
1 Year - 08.45/08.47
2 Year - 08.04/08.07
3 Year - 07.91/07.94
4 Year - 07.87/07.90
5 Year - 07.87/07.90
7 Year - 07.87/07.95
10 Year - 07.87/07.95
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.