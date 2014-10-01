Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.40-07.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 06.07 06.19 pct 3 DAY 08.02 08.07 pct 14 DAY 08.28 08.42 pct 1 MONTH 08.50 08.64 pct 3 MONTH 08.71 08.85 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.493 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.481 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Oct 8.9500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5496 pct 182 days t-bill 8.6065 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6536 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.18/08.25 2 Month - 08.18/08.25 3 Month - 08.22/08.28 6 Month - 08.48/08.51 9 Month - 08.43/08.46 1 Year - 08.44/08.46 2 Year - 08.04/08.06 3 Year - 07.90/07.92 4 Year - 07.86/07.88 5 Year - 07.86/07.88 7 Year - 07.85/07.93 10 Year - 07.85/07.93 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.