Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.02 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.05 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.18 08.35 pct 1 MONTH 08.53 08.68 pct 3 MONTH 08.79 08.93 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.450 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.453 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Oct 8.9250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.5000 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5739 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5951 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.16/08.23 2 Month - 08.17/08.24 3 Month - 08.20/08.26 6 Month - 08.45/08.49 9 Month - 08.40/08.44 1 Year - 08.41/08.43 2 Year - 08.00/08.03 3 Year - 07.84/07.87 4 Year - 07.79/07.82 5 Year - 07.80/07.82 7 Year - 07.79/07.87 10 Year - 07.79/07.87 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.