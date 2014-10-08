Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.95 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.95 08.01 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.24 08.41 pct
1 MONTH 08.54 08.73 pct
3 MONTH 08.71 08.91 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.424 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.408 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Oct 8.9375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.4752 pct
182 days t-bill 8.5372 pct
364 days t-bill 8.6027 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.16/08.23
2 Month - 08.16/08.24
3 Month - 08.20/08.26
6 Month - 08.44/08.47
9 Month - 08.37/08.41
1 Year - 08.36/08.38
2 Year - 07.95/07.98
3 Year - 07.78/07.80
4 Year - 07.71/07.74
5 Year - 07.72/07.74
7 Year - 07.71/07.79
10 Year - 07.71/07.79
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.