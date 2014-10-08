Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.95 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.95 08.01 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.24 08.41 pct 1 MONTH 08.54 08.73 pct 3 MONTH 08.71 08.91 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.424 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.408 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Oct 8.9375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4752 pct 182 days t-bill 8.5372 pct 364 days t-bill 8.6027 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.16/08.23 2 Month - 08.16/08.24 3 Month - 08.20/08.26 6 Month - 08.44/08.47 9 Month - 08.37/08.41 1 Year - 08.36/08.38 2 Year - 07.95/07.98 3 Year - 07.78/07.80 4 Year - 07.71/07.74 5 Year - 07.72/07.74 7 Year - 07.71/07.79 10 Year - 07.71/07.79 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.