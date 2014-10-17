Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.04 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.72 07.78 pct 3 DAY 08.04 08.09 pct 14 DAY 08.21 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.48 08.62 pct 3 MONTH 08.70 08.88 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.375 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.391 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Oct 8.8875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4560 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4967 pct 364 days t-bill 8.5354 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.16/08.23 2 Month - 08.16/08.22 3 Month - 08.23/08.27 6 Month - 08.39/08.42 9 Month - 08.24/08.26 1 Year - 08.21/08.23 2 Year - 07.74/07.76 3 Year - 07.57/07.60 4 Year - 07.54/07.56 5 Year - 07.54/07.57 7 Year - 07.53/07.61 10 Year - 07.53/07.61 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.