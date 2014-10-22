Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.90 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.81 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.87 08.95 pct
3 DAY 08.83 08.88 pct
14 DAY 08.28 08.48 pct
1 MONTH 08.45 08.60 pct
3 MONTH 08.65 08.82 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.357 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.359 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Oct 8.8750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.4444 pct
182 days t-bill 8.4885 pct
364 days t-bill 8.4383 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.15/08.23
2 Month - 08.16/08.24
3 Month - 08.23/08.31
6 Month - 08.29/08.34
9 Month - 08.04/08.08
1 Year - 08.02/08.05
2 Year - 07.59/07.62
3 Year - 07.48/07.52
4 Year - 07.48/07.52
5 Year - 07.48/07.52
7 Year - 07.46/07.55
10 Year - 07.46/07.55
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.