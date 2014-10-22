Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.95-09.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.81 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.87 08.95 pct 3 DAY 08.83 08.88 pct 14 DAY 08.28 08.48 pct 1 MONTH 08.45 08.60 pct 3 MONTH 08.65 08.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.357 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.359 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Oct 8.8750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.4444 pct 182 days t-bill 8.4885 pct 364 days t-bill 8.4383 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.15/08.23 2 Month - 08.16/08.24 3 Month - 08.23/08.31 6 Month - 08.29/08.34 9 Month - 08.04/08.08 1 Year - 08.02/08.05 2 Year - 07.59/07.62 3 Year - 07.48/07.52 4 Year - 07.48/07.52 5 Year - 07.48/07.52 7 Year - 07.46/07.55 10 Year - 07.46/07.55 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.