Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.02 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.02 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.18 08.38 pct 1 MONTH 08.29 08.49 pct 3 MONTH 08.54 08.73 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.178 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.178 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Nov 8.6125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3022 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3494 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2966 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.09/08.17 2 Month - 08.11/08.20 3 Month - 08.16/08.23 6 Month - 08.22/08.29 9 Month - 08.01/08.05 1 Year - 07.97/07.99 2 Year - 07.53/07.55 3 Year - 07.40/07.44 4 Year - 07.37/07.40 5 Year - 07.38/07.40 7 Year - 07.36/07.44 10 Year - 07.35/07.43 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.