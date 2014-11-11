Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.80-08.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.94 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.95 07.99 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.25 08.41 pct 1 MONTH 08.34 08.51 pct 3 MONTH 08.58 08.73 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.199 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.188 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Nov 8.6325 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3027 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3493 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3148 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.09/08.17 2 Month - 08.11/08.16 3 Month - 08.18/08.22 6 Month - 08.24/08.27 9 Month - 08.04/08.08 1 Year - 08.01/08.03 2 Year - 07.55/07.57 3 Year - 07.43/07.46 4 Year - 07.40/07.43 5 Year - 07.41/07.43 7 Year - 07.39/07.46 10 Year - 07.38/07.46 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.