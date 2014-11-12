Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.40-07.50
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.55 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.47 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.50 08.55 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY* xx.xx xx.xx pct
1 MONTH* xx.xx xx.xx pct
3 MONTH* xx.xx xx.xx pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.181 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.157 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Nov 8.5750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3033 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3488 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2963 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.08/08.15
2 Month - 08.10/08.18
3 Month - 08.17/08.24
6 Month - 08.21/08.26
9 Month - 08.03/08.07
1 Year - 07.99/08.01
2 Year - 07.55/07.58
3 Year - 07.43/07.46
4 Year - 07.38/07.41
5 Year - 07.40/07.41
7 Year - 07.37/07.45
10 Year - 07.36/07.44
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.
*- Data not published by NSE due to lack of contribuion