Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.40-07.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.55 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.47 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.50 08.55 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY* xx.xx xx.xx pct 1 MONTH* xx.xx xx.xx pct 3 MONTH* xx.xx xx.xx pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.181 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.157 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Nov 8.5750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3033 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3488 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2963 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.08/08.15 2 Month - 08.10/08.18 3 Month - 08.17/08.24 6 Month - 08.21/08.26 9 Month - 08.03/08.07 1 Year - 07.99/08.01 2 Year - 07.55/07.58 3 Year - 07.43/07.46 4 Year - 07.38/07.41 5 Year - 07.40/07.41 7 Year - 07.37/07.45 10 Year - 07.36/07.44 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday. *- Data not published by NSE due to lack of contribuion