Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.92 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.87 07.92 pct 3 DAY 07.98 08.03 pct 14 DAY 08.12 08.27 pct 1 MONTH 08.36 08.49 pct 3 MONTH 08.53 08.68 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.214 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.221 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Nov 8.5625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3099 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3544 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3348 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.08/08.15 2 Month - 08.10/08.17 3 Month - 08.19/08.25 6 Month - 08.26/08.31 9 Month - 08.10/08.15 1 Year - 08.06/08.08 2 Year - 07.63/07.65 3 Year - 07.50/07.53 4 Year - 07.47/07.50 5 Year - 07.47/07.50 7 Year - 07.45/07.53 10 Year - 07.44/07.52 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.