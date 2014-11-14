Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.92 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.87 07.92 pct
3 DAY 07.98 08.03 pct
14 DAY 08.12 08.27 pct
1 MONTH 08.36 08.49 pct
3 MONTH 08.53 08.68 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.214 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.221 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Nov 8.5625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3099 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3544 pct
364 days t-bill 8.3348 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.08/08.15
2 Month - 08.10/08.17
3 Month - 08.19/08.25
6 Month - 08.26/08.31
9 Month - 08.10/08.15
1 Year - 08.06/08.08
2 Year - 07.63/07.65
3 Year - 07.50/07.53
4 Year - 07.47/07.50
5 Year - 07.47/07.50
7 Year - 07.45/07.53
10 Year - 07.44/07.52
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.