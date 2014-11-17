Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.15 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.13 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.10 08.15 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.14 08.27 pct
1 MONTH 08.37 08.49 pct
3 MONTH 08.53 08.64 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.186 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.184 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Nov 8.5625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3207 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3495 pct
364 days t-bill 8.3397 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.07/08.15
2 Month - 08.09/08.16
3 Month - 08.15/08.22
6 Month - 08.22/08.27
9 Month - 08.07/08.12
1 Year - 08.02/08.05
2 Year - 07.58/07.61
3 Year - 07.46/07.49
4 Year - 07.43/07.45
5 Year - 07.43/07.45
7 Year - 07.41/07.49
10 Year - 07.41/07.49
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.