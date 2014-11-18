Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.04 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.07 08.12 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.14 08.27 pct 1 MONTH 08.38 08.50 pct 3 MONTH 08.53 08.63 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.165 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.155 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Nov 8.5625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2989 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3274 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3249 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.07/08.15 2 Month - 08.09/08.17 3 Month - 08.14/08.21 6 Month - 08.19/08.24 9 Month - 08.02/08.08 1 Year - 07.99/08.01 2 Year - 07.54/07.58 3 Year - 07.41/07.45 4 Year - 07.37/07.41 5 Year - 07.38/07.40 7 Year - 07.37/07.45 10 Year - 07.37/07.45 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.