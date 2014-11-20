Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.03 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.13 08.28 pct
1 MONTH 08.33 08.48 pct
3 MONTH 08.46 08.57 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.159 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.156 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Nov 8.5325 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2759 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3638 pct
364 days t-bill 8.3232 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.06/08.14
2 Month - 08.07/08.15
3 Month - 08.11/08.17
6 Month - 08.16/08.21
9 Month - 07.99/08.04
1 Year - 07.95/07.97
2 Year - 07.49/07.53
3 Year - 07.37/07.41
4 Year - 07.34/07.38
5 Year - 07.35/07.38
7 Year - 07.33/07.41
10 Year - 07.32/07.40
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.