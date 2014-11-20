Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.03 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.13 08.28 pct 1 MONTH 08.33 08.48 pct 3 MONTH 08.46 08.57 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.159 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.156 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Nov 8.5325 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2759 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3638 pct 364 days t-bill 8.3232 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.06/08.14 2 Month - 08.07/08.15 3 Month - 08.11/08.17 6 Month - 08.16/08.21 9 Month - 07.99/08.04 1 Year - 07.95/07.97 2 Year - 07.49/07.53 3 Year - 07.37/07.41 4 Year - 07.34/07.38 5 Year - 07.35/07.38 7 Year - 07.33/07.41 10 Year - 07.32/07.40 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.