Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-08.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.96 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.96 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.78 07.83 pct
3 DAY 07.94 08.00 pct
14 DAY 08.14 08.26 pct
1 MONTH 08.36 08.48 pct
3 MONTH 08.51 08.61 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.158 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.171 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Nov 8.5750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2645 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3525 pct
364 days t-bill 8.3194 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.05/08.13
2 Month - 08.06/08.13
3 Month - 08.13/08.17
6 Month - 08.17/08.20
9 Month - 08.01/08.03
1 Year - 07.94/07.97
2 Year - 07.51/07.54
3 Year - 07.37/07.41
4 Year - 07.34/07.37
5 Year - 07.35/07.38
7 Year - 07.33/07.41
10 Year - 07.33/07.41
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.