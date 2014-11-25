Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.65-07.70
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.07 08.12 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.16 08.28 pct
1 MONTH 08.39 08.52 pct
3 MONTH 08.51 08.63 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.143 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.159 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Nov 8.5875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2293 pct
182 days t-bill 8.3244 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2981 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.06/08.13
2 Month - 08.05/08.12
3 Month - 08.08/08.14
6 Month - 08.09/08.14
9 Month - 07.94/07.99
1 Year - 07.88/07.90
2 Year - 07.43/07.46
3 Year - 07.31/07.33
4 Year - 07.28/07.30
5 Year - 07.28/07.30
7 Year - 07.27/07.35
10 Year - 07.26/07.34
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.