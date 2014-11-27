Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.70-07.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.04 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.09 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 08.14 08.26 pct 1 MONTH 08.33 08.46 pct 3 MONTH 08.52 08.64 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.156 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.146 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Nov 8.5625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2513 pct 182 days t-bill 8.3415 pct 364 days t-bill 8.2869 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.03/08.10 2 Month - 08.03/08.10 3 Month - 08.05/08.10 6 Month - 08.05/08.08 9 Month - 07.86/07.90 1 Year - 07.82/07.85 2 Year - 07.39/07.41 3 Year - 07.25/07.27 4 Year - 07.21/07.24 5 Year - 07.23/07.25 7 Year - 07.21/07.29 10 Year - 07.21/07.29 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.