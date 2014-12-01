Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.06 08.11 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 08.38 08.48 pct
1 MONTH 08.51 08.63 pct
3 MONTH 08.52 08.68 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.052 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.061 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Dec 8.5250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2095 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2903 pct
364 days t-bill 8.2315 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.97/08.05
2 Month - 07.96/08.02
3 Month - 07.99/08.05
6 Month - 07.98/08.02
9 Month - 07.80/07.84
1 Year - 07.75/07.77
2 Year - 07.32/07.35
3 Year - 07.18/07.21
4 Year - 07.15/07.18
5 Year - 07.16/07.18
7 Year - 07.13/07.21
10 Year - 07.13/07.21
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.